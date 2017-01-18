Worcester police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery on Tuesday at Commerce Bank.

Officers responded to the bank around 1:15 p.m. at 11 Park Avenue for a report of robbery and learned the suspect had fled with an unknown amount of money.

Police said a white man, wearing a black disguise, approached a teller and passed a note demanding cash.

The man is described as 5 feet 9 inches with a medium build. He was said to be wearing a dark baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. An investigation is underway.

