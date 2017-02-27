Worcester police seek man in connection with knifepoint robberies

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a pair of knifepoint robberies in the city last weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, police said the suspect entered two businesses while armed with a knife and demanded money.

The first incident was reported around 11 a.m. at the Honey Farms on Thomas Street. Police said the man made off with an undisclosed amount of money after threatening the clerk with a knife.

The second incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Chadwick Food Mart on West Boylston Street. Police said the same suspect made threats with a knife and stole money from the register.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, thick round-shaped glasses, a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police.

