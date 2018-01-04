WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - It’s been a race to get ready for the snow in Worcester, as the city is under a winter storm warning.

Plow truck drivers pre-treated the roads ahead of the storm.

“I’m just getting all my trucks and plows ready, sanders ready; getting my loaders all unfrozen from the last couple days of cold weather, so we’re getting ready to go,” said John O’Hara, a plow truck driver.

O’Hara added that the hills of Worcester can be a challenge to clear.

A parking ban is in effect for main roads in the city. Officials are reminding people that if they violate the ban, then they will be ticketed and towed.

School officials have canceled classes Thursday.

For more on the latest forecast, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)