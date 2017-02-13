Worcester residents ready for another round of snow

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Snow plows, snow blowers and front end loaders. Worcester DPW knows the drill.

The snow was coming down on the pike, a winter wonderland. As drivers gassed up their cars to try and get home to their families.

“Gassing up, getting everything we need for the kids,” said one resident, “so we don’t go out in this.”

The roads were snow covered. As many as 400 pieces of equipment are hitting the roadways in Worcester Monday, for round two of more snow after getting hit just three days ago.

“It’s crazy man. It’s been a lot of snow,” said Marques Kuszewski. “Surprise, just out of nowhere.”

