Worcester suspect added to MSP’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have added a new name to their “Most Wanted” list.

Victor Kelley, 29, is wanted for shooting a man outside of the Diamond Inn on Grafton Street in Worcester back in October of 2014. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and officers were unable to locate Kelley.

Kelley is considered armed and dangerous.

