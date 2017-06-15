Worcester teachers rally outside City Hall for new contract

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Worcester public school teachers marched outside City Hall Thursday, fighting for a new contract.

Teachers said they have not had a new contract for the past year. They are calling for a pay increase and insurance, among other changes. With the number of public school teachers in the district decreasing, teachers at the rally told 7News they felt it was the right time to take a stand and meet with the school committee.

“The mayor does say he wants to get this done but the proof will be in the action and what happens in the next negotiation, if they’re willing to step up,” said teacher Paul Kirrane.

City officials said they are reviewing school budgets for the district. At Thursday’s meeting, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty promised change.

