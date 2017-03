HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Worcester teen is facing charges after police say he stole a car and led Hingham Police on a pursuit.

The chase ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Police say they spotted the stolen vehicle on Main Street and the driver took off.

The 19-year-old driver and two teen passengers were not seriously injured.

