WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - The city of Worcester is working to help out people affected by the crisis in Puerto Rico.

Worcester is welcoming more than 200 people who were forced to leave the island after it was battered by hurricanes.

City leaders held an orientation Thursday night for evacuees.

Housing is an issue and people say they aren’t receiving much assistance from the state.

The mayor said they’re looking for ways to help everyone who was forced to relocate.

“We’ll be able to find you assistance, whether it’s employment assistance, housing assistance, education assistance,” said Mayor Joseph Petty. “The weather is changing from Puerto Rico to Massachusetts. It’s going to be cold; we’re going to provide clothing for the winter.”

Petty said Worcester isn’t alone, as several towns and cities, including Boston, New Bedford and Holyoke, are accepting people who were forced to move from Puerto Rico.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)