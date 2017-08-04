Worker at animal park dies after bear mauling

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – An employee at one of Europe’s largest predator parks has died of bite wounds after being attacked by a bear.

The 19-year-old man was cleaning an enclosure at the Orsa Rovdjurspark in northern Sweden on Friday when a brown bear that had dug its way under a fence mauled him.

The employee, who was not identified, was rushed by helicopter to the hospital, where he later died.

Four visitors, described as a family, witnessed the attack, but were unharmed.

Park spokesman Sven Brunberg says the 2-year-old bear was euthanized after the attack.

The Orsa Rovdjurspark, 330 kilometers (205 miles) north of Stockholm, has predators including different species of bears, leopards, lynxes and wolves.

The park said on its Facebook page it would be closed for the rest of day.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)