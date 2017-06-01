WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Westford police, fire, and med-flight responded to a call for a 38-year-old man who fell 30 feet from a tree.

Police the tree-worker and was doing work on a home when he fell at 2:42pm.

Westford officers say the victim was conscious on the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

