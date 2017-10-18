Worker flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after chainsaw accident on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Falmouth police say a tree worker was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter Wednesday morning after suffering life-threatening injuries in a chainsaw accident.

Emergency crews responded around 10 a.m. to the Treetops Condominium complex on Woods Hole Road for a report of a seriously injured man who had cut his leg.

Police say Officer James Rogers immediately administered first aid to stop the bleeding with a tourniquet.

The 46-year-old Casey Tree worker was cutting a tree when the chainsaw he was using caught his clothing and was pulled into the upper portion of his right leg, witnesses told police.

The man was taken to the Falmouth Hospital heliport, where he was flown to Providence Hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

