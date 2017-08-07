NORWOOD, Mass. (WHDH) – A roofing worker was struck and killed by a truck in Norwood, Monday night.

The incident happened on Washington Street.

Officials say two workers were making a delivery to a construction site. The driver was moving the truck and accidentally ran over his co-worker.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation.

