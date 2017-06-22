MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a worker injured after falling from scaffolding in Mansfield on Wednesday.

Police and fire crews arrived on the scene at 16 Erick Road following a report of an injured worker.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was reportedly in and out of consciousness. He was treated by first responders at the scene.

The victim was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital via a medical helicopter.

Officials, in coordination with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), say the worker fell approximately 20 feet from scaffolding along the side of a building at the address.

Initial reports indicate the scaffolding may have been compromised.

Officials say they are still investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)