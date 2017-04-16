Worker injured during brush fire cleanup in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MA (WHDH) - A worker was injured by a falling tree while cleaning up after a brush fire in Ipswich on Sunday.

Officials say a tree removal worker was injured.

The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries, though the extent of the injuries weren’t specified.

The worker was transported via medical helicopter to Boston Hospital.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

