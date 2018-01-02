Worker injured in fall down elevator shaft at Wynn Casino construction site

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A worker was injured Tuesday morning after falling down an elevator shaft at the Wynn Casino construction site in Everett.

Casino officials tell 7News that the worker was just starting his shift when he fell down a shaft in the garage area around 7 a.m.

The man was taken to Mass General Hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, according to Everett fire officials. He was said to be conscious and awake after the fall, but did suffer a lacerated bicep.

No additional details were immediately available.

