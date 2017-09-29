Worker injured in fall from steeple at Rockport church

ROCKPORT, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman working on a steeple restoration project at a church in Rockport was injured Friday morning after falling while on the roof.

Emergency crews responded to the First Congregational Church on school street after learning a woman fell about six feet.

Firefighters extended a ladder to the roof, placed the woman on a stretcher and slowly lowered her to the ground.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not clear.

Engineering crews were high above the ground working to replace a rotted out steeple.

Th church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was struck by a cannonball during the war of 1812.

No additional details were immediately available.

