Worker killed after being trapped under boulder in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A construction worker was killed Tuesday after being trapped under a boulder in Woburn.

Fire officials responded around 11:45 a.m. to the Woburn Library on Pleasant Street for a report of man pinned under a boulder.

Officials worked the rescue the man, but he died from injuries suffered in the accident, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to provide updates.

