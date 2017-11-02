Worker killed after contact with live electrical wires in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) — A worker was killed Thursday after coming in contact with live electrical wires in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Firefighters responded just after 12 p.m. to the Cannongate Condos on Cannongate Road for a report of a medical emergency.

The worker in a hydraulic lift was shocked by overhead wires and suffered fatal injuries, according to Nashua fire officials. Neighbors said the man had been painting the building when he was killed.

A resident told 7News that he saw smoke and flames. He said he thought a fire had broken out.

A crews of about five people were said to be working at the scene. OSHA is assisting local authorities with an investigation.

The hydraulic lift had been rented from United Rentals. In a statement, a spokesperson said, “This is certainly a tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We will work with the authorities as they continue their investigation.”

