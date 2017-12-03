Worker killed after truck plowed into toll booth

(WHDH) — A truck driver in San Francisco, CA plowed into a toll booth and killed the worker inside on Saturday morning.

Police said the driver lost control, and hit several other cars before slamming into the toll booth.

The driver and passenger were thrown from the truck.

The woman working the toll booth was killed. She had been an employee there for more than a decade.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)