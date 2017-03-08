Worker seriously hurt after falling 2 stories at Boston hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker was seriously hurt Wednesday after falling from scaffolding at a hotel in Boston’s Back Bay section.

Authorities said a man fell two stories outside the Marriot hotel near the Prudential Center around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses tell 7News that they saw a man who was hanging a banner outside the hotel fall to the ground.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police called the incident an “accident.”

