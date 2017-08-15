Workers to try to pull mysterious circular object from beach

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A tree removal company will try to uproot a mysterious object with steel legs that is lodged on a Rhode Island beach.

WPRI-TV reports that workers with Rocky’s Tree Service will attempt to remove the object Tuesday evening from Westerly’s East Beach.

The circular object located about 10 feet (3 meters) off shore at low tide has puzzled beachgoers. It has eight stainless steel legs and is capped with concrete.

East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann says the best tip he’s received on the object came from University of Rhode Island oceanographers who say it could be part of a device used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor currents and sediment flow.

Brockmann says residents and officials couldn’t remember seeing the object before last summer.

