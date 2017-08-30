Workers trapped in Houston bakery make bread for flood victims

HOUSTON — A group of workers who were trapped in a Houston bakery due to Harvey floods were able to use their situation to help flood victims.

With Hurricane Harvey hitting parts of Southern Texas, many areas received heavy rain and saw severe flooding, causing businesses to close and many to lose everything they owned.

El Bolillo Bakery announced they would be closed on Facebook.

“Hearts go out to those in danger and those who have lost everything… we are closed until further notice, but our bakers cooked all night long and we will be prepared to help as soon as we can with bread,” the company wrote.

However, according to a follow-up post by the bakery, a group of workers were trapped inside their Wayside location for two days. When the workers were finally reached, it was discovered they used the opportunity to bake a large amount of pan dulce to deliver to those in need.

The bakery shared a photo on Facebook of the bakers, along with the bread for those in need. As of Wednesday afternoon, the photo had been shared nearly 3,000 times.

