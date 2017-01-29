World leaders speak out on Trump’s executive order

World leaders are voicing their opinions about President Trump’s ban on refugees.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she believes the ban is wrong.

British Prime Minister Theresa May also criticized the ban saying she will challenge the U.S government if it has an adverse affect on British Nationals.

Hillary Clinton also weighed in on Twitter Friday saying this is not who we are.

