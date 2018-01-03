‘World’s most expensive vodka bottle’ stolen from bar

Nothing else was stolen.

Hvass said Wednesday police were notified of the theft on Tuesday.

Denmark’s TV2 says the bottle of Russo-Baltique is made of 3 kilograms (6.6. pounds) of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.

Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.