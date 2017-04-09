World’s oldest fully-rigged ship docks in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Norwegian tall ship docked in Boston Harbor Sunday as part of a promotion for this year’s annual “Sail Boston” event.

The ship, the world’s oldest fully-rigged ship, was built in 1927 and served as a training vessel for the Merchant Marines. It is now used as a floating school by the Sørlandet Foundation, housing 50 high school students studying abroad for a full year.

The foundation also uses the ship to educate people on Boston’s rich maritime history.

The ship is docked at the Fan Pier in the Seaport District as a prelude to Sail Boston, which takes place from June 17 to June 22.

