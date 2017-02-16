Would-be robber shamed by Norwood police after failing to smash store window with boulder

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Norwood are searching for a would-be robber that tried to break into a convenience store with a large rock early Friday morning before failing and fleeing on foot.

Police said officers responded to a burglar alarm around 3 a.m. at Pam’s Market on Pleasant Street. A police K9 unit was used to search the area, but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

Surveillance video captured the suspect repeatedly throwing a “10 pound boulder” off the the store’s front window.

“He has the ability to hurl a 10 pound boulder, multiple times, but lacks the strength to provide proper trajectory in order to gain entry. Had he not been scared off by the vehicle seen at the residence behind him, he may still be trying to get in,” police said of the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a white male, with a thin and tall build. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police.

“While we use a sense of humor, the fact is that the suspect committed a serious offense and a local business was inconvenienced. Had the suspect gained entry, which was his ultimate goal, we would be looking at an even larger offense,” police said.

