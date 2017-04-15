Wreath-laying ceremonies honor victims of 2013 bombings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two wreaths were placed on Boylston Street near the Boston Marathon finish line Monday to honor the three people killed in the Marathon bombings four years ago Saturday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined the family of 8-year-old Martin Richard and representatives of 23-year-old Lingzi Lu’s family to place a wreath on Boylston Street. Just down the street, Gov. Charlie Baker and first lady Lauren Baker placed another wreath with the family of 29-year-old Krystle Campbell and a representive from MIT Officer Sean Collier’s family.

“It’s been a few years since all this happened but this is like this happened yesterday,” said Carlos Arrendondo, the “Man in the Cowboy Hat” who helped tend to the wounded at the finish line in 2013. “We’re going to honor and remember them and pray for the families and their friends.”

The three victims were watching the Boston Marathon at the finish line back in 2013 when two bombs went off, killing all three of them and wounding hundreds of other people. Collier died days later after he was shot by the Marathon bombers.

After the wreaths were placed at the finish line, both groups came together in the middle of Boylston Street. April 15 is also now known as One Boston Day, when the city comes together to perform community service and give back to others.

“It’s a good day for people to do good deeds and remember the young kids that were lost that sad day. It’s hard to believe it’s almost four years ago,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Another ceremony will be held at 2:49 p.m. Saturday, the time the first bomb went off.

