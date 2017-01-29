Wrentham family suffers downed wires, no power twice in one week

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - For the second time in a week, the Ceven family are without power, using candles and a generator, after downed power lines sparked a fire right in front of their home.

During a storm on Tuesday, a tree crashed down on a power line and transformer sparking flames.

And on Saturday morning it happened again when those compromised wires came down.

National Grid and a local electrician are working to fix the problem and secure the wires so it doesn’t happen a third time.

Watch the video above for the full story.

