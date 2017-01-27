Wrentham high school student charged with selling marijuana-laced candy

A high school student has been charged after allegedly selling candy made with marijuana, according to police.

The drug-laced treat appeared like a Starburst, a colorful and chewy candy.

Police say that often marijuana edibles originate with what is sold in stores, which explains the legitimate packaging.

Wrentham Police charged both the seller and buyer of the marijuana-candy.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)