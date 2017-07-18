Wrentham Police looking for two men accused of trying to kidnap 13-year-old boy

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy in Wrentham was approached by two men asking for directions in a White Honda SUV Monday night.

The boy was walking his dog when the two men both about 45-years-old asked him to get into their car and give them directions to an undisclosed location.

At this, the boy fled to a neighbor’s house and the vehicle drove off toward Franklin.

One man was white and wearing a Patriots shirt. The other was described as dark-skinned, wearing glasses, and a green and black beanie.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wrentham Police Department.

