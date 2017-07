WRENTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Police rescued a dog at the Wrentham Shopping Outlets on Sunday. The dog was trapped in a hot car in the parking lot.

Police say they plan to file charges against the dog’s owner.

Officials said the dog was resting safely at the police station, Sunday night.

