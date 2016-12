WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - The town of Wrentham will hold a small ceremony on Thursday to honor local heroes.

Wrentham police and firefighters rescued a woman after she drove her SUV into the woods and down an embankment.

On Thursday, several officers and firefighters will be awarded certificates for saving the woman’s life.

