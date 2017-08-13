Wrong-way driver, 87, runs woman off highway, Mass. State Police say

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a wrong-way driver is to blame for running a woman off the road Sunday afternoon on Route 195 in Fairhaven.

Police warned motorists around 3:30 p.m. that a driver was traveling west on the eastbound side of the highway near exit 19.

The driver, identified as an 87-year-old Swansea man, forced a 28-year-old woman to swerve off the roadway into a media to avoid a head-on collision. Police say the woman then stuck a tree. She was taken Tobey Hospital with minor injuries.

Fairhaven officers eventually stopped the man before any further damage could be caused.

The elderly operator was issued a criminal summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle. State police also filed an immediate threat notification with the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

No additional details were immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

