Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on interstate, Mass. State Police say

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a wrong-way driver is to blame for a multi-car crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 145 in New Bedford.

Police warned motorists around 3:30 p.m. that a driver was traveling west on the eastbound side of the highway.

The driver caused a multi-car crash and kept on going, according to police. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Police said troopers eventually stopped the driver near the Fairhaven-New Bedord line.

No additional details were immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

