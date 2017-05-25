Wrongly convicted man freed after 24 years in prison

Frackville, PA (WHDH) — A man in Pennsylvania is walking free after he was wrongly convicted of murder.

Shaun Thomas spent 24 years behind bars after he was convicted of killing a local businessman back in 1990.

The Innocent Project took on Thomas’ case and found that Thomas and his mother had been in court at the time the murder took place.

Thomas said he never lost faith that he would be released from prison.

A hearing will take place next month to decide whether prosecutors want to re-try Thomas for the crime.

Watch the video above to hear from Thomas.

