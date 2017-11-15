BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston ranks second in Wall Street Journal’s list of the top contenders for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Amazon received 283 proposals from areas across North America.

WSJ used the company’s criteria to figure out how each city measures up.

Dallas ranked as the top contender for the new headquarters with Washington, D.C. taking the third rank.

The rankings considered strengths in these areas:

Jobs in tech, extending outside of tech industry

Living costs, weighing consumer expendatures

Percentage of college graduates in the population

Quality of life, culture and recreation

Rank of tax rates

Boston secured second because the millennial population grew 9 percent in the past five years.

The list also praised Boston’s vibrant sports culture.

