WY Police recommended better ways for public to help homeless and prevent panhandling

Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming have recommended ways for the public to help homeless people while preventing panhandling.

In a Facebook post last week, the Cheyenne Police Department said they arrested a person for public intoxication.

They said this was after the person collected $234.94 in just a few hours.

The department also said they have had several problems with this person before.

In their post, they recommended donating directly to charities, like their local Comea Shelter, in order to prevent panhandling and help the community, “in a more effective way.”

