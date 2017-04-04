Wynn removes polluted soil at Everett casino site

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — Wynn Resorts says it’s removed the contaminated soil from the future site of its more than $2 billion Boston-area casino.

The process to clean up the 33-acre, former Monsanto chemical plant site along the Mystic River in Everett required removing more than 630,000 tons of contaminated soil.

The Las Vegas casino giant said Tuesday the material was transported to licensed landfills across the country over the course of about seven months and filled more than 8,800 truckloads and 4,300 railcars.

The environmental work cost Wynn $30 million. The next phase is dredging the shoreline.

Wynn Boston Harbor is slated to open in summer of 2019 and will include a 671-room hotel, casino, a waterfront park and more. It is one of two resort casinos under construction in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)