NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has removed a shelter that was set up by graduate students protesting the school’s decision not to negotiate with their new union.

Yale University workers Thursday morning dismantled and hauled away the structure, which was erected last month by the protesters.

The school says the shelter, picnic tables, an artificial grass patio, couches, bookcases, house plants and electrical lighting will be stored until the owners reclaim the items.

Yale says the shelter was put up without permission and in violation of Yale policies. Five protesters were occupying the shelter Thursday when workers began dismantling it.

The graduate students’ union did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Yale is challenging a National Labor Relations Board decision that allowed the graduate students to organize.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)