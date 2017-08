YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Yarmouth man was arrested Tuesday for alleged drug possession.

Police said Justin Parietti was not wearing his seatbelt when he was pulled over.

Police allegedly found a bag of unmarked pills and another bag of heroin and Fentanyl with Parietti.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)