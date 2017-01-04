Yarmouth parents face charges after toddler shoots herself with gun

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Two parents face charges after their three-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself at their Yarmouth home.

Police said the toddler found the fully-loaded handgun on the nightstand in her parents’ bedroom and shot herself in the hand. The incident happened days before Christmas.

The girl is still in the hospital and is expected to survive.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)