Yarmouth Police and Fire: Adult died from drug overdose on Friday

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Yarmouth Police and Fire said an adult died from a drug overdose around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Officials arrived at a home to find the adult unconscious.

Authorities tried CPR and advanced life support, as well as Narcan, but nothing worked.

The person was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

That person’s name has not been released.

Officials said this is the 10th known overdose death in Yarmouth due to illegal drug use in 2017.

