Yarmouth Police arrested drunk driver who crashed into four vehicles, attempted to flee area

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Yarmouth Police said officers arrested a drunk driver after he crashed into four vehicles on Wednesday.

The driver, later identified as 62-year-old Francis Caruso of Dennis, MA, crashed near Route 28 and Bliscott Avenue in South Yarmouth.

According to police, several witnesses called 911 and said Caruso appeared to be trying to flee the area after the crash.

Officers arrived on scene to find Caruso in his pick-up truck, which he had crashed into a sign near Seaview Avenue and Route-28.

Witnesses also said they saw Caruso crash into several other vehicles before hitting the sign.

When officers arrived on scene they said they could immediately tell Caruso was intoxicated. He then failed the Field Sobriety Tests and was placed under arrest.

According to officials, Caruso was very uncooperative and hostile towards the officers.

As a result of the crash, two injured people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital, and four vehicles were damaged. One of the damaged vehicles was a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Bus with passengers on board. There is no word on the current condition of the injured people involved in the crash.

Caruso was charged with OUI, Operating a Motor Vehicle Negligently to Endanger and Marked Lanes Violation. Caruso was held overnight and taken to Barnstable District Court for his arraignment on Thursday morning.

