Yarmouth Police investigating teen robbed at park

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police on the cape are investigating a serious claim.

A teen says a group of men robbed him at gunpoint at a Yarmouth park.

Yarmouth Police said they got a call from a neighbor reporting they saw a group chasing a child.

Police then received a second 911 call from the teenage victim.

The teen said they saw a gun but he was not hurt.

Yarmouth Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to reach out to them.

