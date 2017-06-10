Rosalyn Baldwin, 7, is a little girl with a big heart.

She is on a mission to hug police officers in all 50 states.

After hearing about the recent shootings, she decided she wanted to do something.

“God told me to go on this little adventure and hug police men because of all they’ve done for us, they even risk their lives sometimes,” Baldwin said.

So far, the 7-year-old and her mom have visited 15 states and hope to visit all 50 in 18-months.

