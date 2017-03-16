Yoga pants contributing to ocean contamination

Researchers say yoga pants and other garments made from synthetic materials are leading to even more plastic in the oceans.

Yoga pants and similar clothing items shed tiny plastic fibers, called microfibers, when they are washed.

The microfibers then end up in the ocean.

Experts say the fibers can potentially contaminate seafood by ending up in the stomachs of marine animals.

