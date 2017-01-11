Yosemite National Park reopens

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yosemite National Park has reopened the valley floor to visitors after a storm-swollen river forced its closure through Monday.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman said two roads into the park opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday. A third road was closed due to a rock fall but is expected to open later today. Officials plan to close Highway 140 at 6 p.m. tonight because of rain and snow.

Gediman said it was snowing heavily.

A grocery store and food court are open. He said hotels will re-open tomorrow.

A fresh round of winter storms bore down on Northern California and Nevada Tuesday after a torrential weekend drenching.

