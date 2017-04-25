Young boy assaults another at Boys and Girls Club in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An alarming assault is under investigation.

The Boys and Girls Club of South Boston says a young boy was allegedly assaulted by another boy of the same age.

Boston Police were called in and an arrest was made.

The club said they are working with the police on the investigation.

The Boys and Girls Club released a statement saying, “Child safety and protection is our number one priority, and we apply intense due diligence to all aspects of policy and operations to reduce risk and provide a safe, secure environment.”

Because of the boys ages, the Boys and Girls Club said they will not release any more information.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)