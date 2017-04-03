Young boy recovering after getting shot in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Police are looking for suspects after a young boy was hit by a bullet in Roxbury on Sunday.

Police said the boy and his father were walking on Copeland Street at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a car pulled up and opened fire. The boy was hit in his lower back. Police believe the boy’s father was the intended target.

“At this time, it looks clearly like his dad was the target here,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. “Even the father made some comments to that effect.”

The boy was taken to Boston Medical Center and is expected to be OK. Some neighbors believe the shooting was gang-related and are horrified that a child was caught in the crossfire.

“It needs to stop, it’s horrible,” said Kimberly Harris, who knows the family. “It’s like living in hell. We don’t know if your kids are going to be OK from one day to the next. It’s no way to live.”

Police said they are looking for a silver car and two young men around 18 to 20 years old.

