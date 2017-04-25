Young boy with matches or lighter sets fire that leaves 6 homeless

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a fire that left six people homeless in Augusta was set by a 5-year-old playing with either matches or a lighter.

The Augusta Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the Monday apartment house fire started in a first-floor apartment and spread quickly through the building.

No one was injured. The fire department says the building has been deemed a complete loss.

The fire department says the Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced families. Steps are being taken to demolish the building. Counseling services will be provided to the family to help the child, the fire department said.

